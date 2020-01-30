Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,041. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

