Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0683 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $73.01 million and approximately $54,154.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,733,169 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

