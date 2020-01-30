Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

