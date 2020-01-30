Cfra Cuts Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $65.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $6.13 on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 39,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,625,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

