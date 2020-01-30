Cfra Increases Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cfra from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE XEL traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 176,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 202.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

