CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 473,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

