Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $25,380.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CHRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis lowered their price objective on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Charah Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

