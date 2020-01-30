Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,830,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

