Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 17,430 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

