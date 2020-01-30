Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,817 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $300.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $242.88 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

