Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.55 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

