Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 33,511 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $40.88.

