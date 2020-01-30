Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 9,685 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

