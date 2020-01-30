Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,729,000.

SCHE opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

