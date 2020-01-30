Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $9.93 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55.

