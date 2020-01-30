Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 6,106 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

