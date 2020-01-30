Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

