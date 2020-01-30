Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

