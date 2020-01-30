Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Charter Communications by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $492.98. 1,066,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $319.30 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

