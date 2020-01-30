Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,829 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of FMC worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FMC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FMC by 839.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 383,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

