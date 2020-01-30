Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,725 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

