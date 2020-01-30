Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.