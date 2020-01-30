Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ITT worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

