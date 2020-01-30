Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,574 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

