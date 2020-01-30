Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.75% of Denny’s worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Denny’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denny’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

