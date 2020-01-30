Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.94 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

