Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $99.45.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

