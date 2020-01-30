Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.99 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

