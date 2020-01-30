Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NorthWestern worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

