Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.43 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PS Business Parks worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSB. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.23. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

