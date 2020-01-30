Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

