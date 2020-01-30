Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $22.10 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Diodes worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 387.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock worth $6,233,790. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

