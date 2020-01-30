Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 97,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 981,685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDM opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

