Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

