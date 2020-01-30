Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,080,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,066,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $139.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

