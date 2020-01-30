Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 373,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,010,000. Truist Financial accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

