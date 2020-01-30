Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products makes up about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Mueller Water Products worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,957,000 after purchasing an additional 105,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.