Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Pra Group worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

