Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Realty worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE DRE opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

