Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $111.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

