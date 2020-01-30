Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,118 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.