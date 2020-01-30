Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 112,091 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,091 shares during the period. Mantech International comprises approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Mantech International worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Mantech International stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

