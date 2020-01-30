Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,271 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

