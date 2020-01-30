Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of UniFirst worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 106,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $206.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

