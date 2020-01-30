Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Snap-on worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

