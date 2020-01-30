Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $136.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

