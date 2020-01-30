Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.36 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

