Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.