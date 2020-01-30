Chemours Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 49,742 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,982% compared to the typical volume of 1,614 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Chemours stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 1,350,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 444,424 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,419.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $9,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

