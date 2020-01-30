Chimpion Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.54 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $353,825.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004135 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

